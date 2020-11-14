The Masters:

Masters leaderboard: Tiger, field on the course on moving day at Augusta National

Ben Roethlisberger: My body enjoyed the week off

Charean Williams
·2 min read

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said earlier this week he wasn’t concerned about Ben Roethlisberger missing practice. Roethlisberger isn’t either but did call it a “way different” week.

The Steelers activated Roethlisberger from the COVID-19 reserve list Saturday. The quarterback was on the list after exposure to tight end Vance McDonald, who provided a sample last Sunday morning that returned a positive result the following day.

“I’m doing great,” Roethlisberger said in his media session Saturday. “My body enjoyed the week off. My mind from teaching pre-K did not enjoy the week off. It was fun to be home with them, but I definitely missed the guys.”

The Steelers had more of an elongated walk-through practice Saturday since that was the only day Roethlisberger was allowed to participate. He was in the virtual meetings all week.

“Yeah, it’s definitely different than in years past [when he was injured] just because, typically, I’ve been on the field behind the quarterbacks hearing the calls that were made, hearing the play call coming from the coach, [Maurkice] Pouncey’s calls,” Roethlisberger said. “As coach Tomlin would say, an in-helmet perspective. Even if you’re not out there, you can hear it and be a part of it, so it was definitely different. I watched every play of practice, but you just watch it on your iPad at home so you don’t get to hear all those things. It was definitely a lot different than anything I have experienced before.”

Roethlisberger was not asked about his knees, both of which were injured in Sunday’s victory over the Cowboys. But Tomlin already said Roethlisberger’s knees were not a concern after the quarterback played the entire second half Sunday. (Because he was on the COVID-19 reserve list this week, Roethlisberger would not have appeared on the practice report.)

Roethlisberger was tested every day for the virus and said his wife and children were tested every other day. All is well, and he is back.

Ben Roethlisberger: My body enjoyed the week off originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Latest Stories

  • The Masters 2020 live leaderboard, scores and updates

    Follow all the action from Augusta National as Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and the world’s best battle it out for the Green Jacket

  • Kirk Ferentz used Iowa's 3 timeouts in the final seconds of a blowout for the best possible reason: Spite

    Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck called a timeout with 19 seconds left in a 35-0 game. So the Iowa coach called three in return.

  • NBA rumor tracker: Latest draft, free agency and trade speculation

    The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching. Keep up with the latest.

  • Jack Nicklaus criticises Augusta after low-scoring day one at The Masters

    The 18-time major winner was upset that the greens were not responsive following heavy rain

  • Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player demand action to curb striking distance at Augusta

    After hitting the opening ceremonial drives at Augusta on the first day of the 84th Masters, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player used their legendary status to demand action from the game’s governing bodies to stop the ball going so far. In an impassioned set of pleas that will surely make the R & A and US Golf Association sit up and take notice as the distance issue intensifies, Player expressed his fears that unless something was done, pros would be hitting 500-yard drives. Nicklaus is adamant that the R & A and USGA will soon introduce a reined-back ball, although claims not to know the specifics. The next stage of the R & A’s and USGA’s Distance Insights Project has been delayed until March, due to the pandemic, but they are then expected to speed up the process. Fred Ridley, the Augusta chairman, said on Wednesday: “We are hopeful with the studies that have been ongoing for some time that we’re coming close to a call to action.” Nicklaus concurred. “I believe they probably would have brought it back this year if it wasn’t for Covid, or at least they would have thought about it or got serious about bringing it back,” he said. “Both the USGA and the R & A said they’re serious about it. They have to make some changes with it, otherwise all the old golf courses, all the strategy and everything else that you’ve had on golf courses, is gone. It doesn’t make any sense whatsoever.” Player went further, painting an almost apocalyptic picture. “This is something Jack and I have been advocating for I don’t know how long,” he said. “They’ve got to cut the ball back, and they will. Otherwise they’re going to drive this first green at Augusta. In fact, [Bryson] DeChambeau, if it was not this wet weather, if it was firm, he’d drive it on the green, and take a three-wood and put it on the third green. “We’re seeing things we never thought of, and we’re in our infancy. You’ve got players coming along that will carry the ball past where DeChambeau ends up now. I said 20, 25 years ago that players would be hitting the ball 400 yards, and I was scoffed at. Now I don’t know how far the ball can go, I don’t know what the limit may be, but don’t be surprised if you see them hit it 500 yards because these guys are so big and so strong, it’s frightening.” The big obstacle is the threat of litigation from the equipment-makers. “Bifurcation” was thought to be the favoured option, with the R & A and USGA jointly publishing a survey hinting that the notion of different rules for the amateur and professional games is on the table. “No, they’ll change it for everybody,” Nicklaus said. “They don’t want to bifurcate golf balls. I don’t know what they’re developing, but my guess it’s a ball that the faster the club-head speed, the progression is less as you go down. If you swing at 125 miles an hour, you’ll be limited to this distance. If you swing at 100 miles an hour, you won’t lose as much distance. If you go to 90, you won’t lose hardly any distance.” Nicklaus was also asked about the American election, but declined to talk about it. Nicklaus gave President Trump a ringing endorsement a few weeks ago, advising fellow Americans to vote for him over Joe Biden. However, when asked if Trump should now accept defeat graciously, Nicklaus replied: “I think I’ve said enough about that. I don’t think this is the place for politics.”

  • Packers legend Hornung dies at 84

    Green Bay Packers legend, Pro Football Hall of Fame member and Heisman Trophy winner Paul Hornung died Thursday in his hometown of Louisville, Ky., after a long battle with dementia. Known as "The Golden Boy," Hornung was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1957 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame, where he won the 1956 Heisman. The Packers later released a statement from team president/CEO Mark Murphy.

  • Vikings waive Pat Elflein

    In the same week Vikings guard Pat Elflein returned from injured reserve, he was shown the door. The Vikings have waived Elflein, via Ian Rapport of NFL Media. A third-round pick in 2017 for whom the Vikings traded up, Elflein became the starting center as a rookie. He suffered a broken ankle in the NFC [more]

  • How John Lynch, 49ers feel about Jimmy Garoppolo, 'elephant in room'

    John Lynch is aware of the questions surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo's future with the 49ers.

  • DeMar DeRozan on Lakers’ trade rumors: “You always want to be wanted”

    DeRozan grew up dreaming of playing for the Lakers.

  • A spotter found Bryson DeChambeau's lost ball, and then gave it to him

    Bryson DeChambeau lost his ball on the third hole Friday, and then a spotter threw him "for a loop" by finding it and giving it to him a hole later.

  • 7-foot-1 Chet Holmgren shines in win over Emoni Bates

    Basketball fans got a treat Thursday evening when the No. 1 junior in the country squared off with the No. 1 senior in the country.

  • Daily Fantasy Football Week 10 expert cheat sheet

    Our five experts reveal which lineups they're going with in their Week 10 daily fantasy contests.

  • What Is Wrong With U-M, Harbaugh? Davis Herbstreit Give Their Takes

    Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit attempt to diagnose Michigan's problems, and discuss Jim Harbaugh's tenure as well.

  • Giannis Antetokunmpo on if he'll sign extension with Bucks: 'It depends on what decisions they make'

    The Greek Freak knows what he wants to see from the Bucks.

  • Frank Reich on Al-Quadin Muhammad ejection: We don’t condone that

    Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad was ejected late in Thursday night’s win over the Titans, and coach Frank Reich said that although he didn’t see exactly what happened, he takes it seriously. Muhammad punched Titans tackle Ty Sambrailo in the closing minutes, after the game was essentially over. “I asked the official afterwards about the [more]

  • Someone wagered $99,000 on the Packers to beat the Jaguars, at -1100 odds

    The Packers seem to be a sure thing this weekend. At least one bettor thinks so. According to David Purdum of ESPN.com, someone placed a $99,000 wager on the Packers to beat the Jaguars with the William Hill sports book in Nevada. At odds of -1100, the bet will pay a mere $9,000 if the [more]

  • Watch: What was Sean McVay’s reaction to DK Metcalf catching Budda Baker?

    Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams play host to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The media got around to asking the coach what he thought about the incredible play a while back that saw the Seahawks' DK Metcalf run down the Arizona Cardinals' Budda ...

  • Isiah Thomas rehashes rivalry with Michael Jordan: ‘I was dominant over him’

    It looks like former NBA star Isiah Thomas wants it known that he was better on the court than Michael Jordan. The Detroit Pistons star is rehashing an old beef he had with the Chicago Bulls champion back in the early 1990s. Newsweek reported that on Tuesday, Thomas spoke with Club Shay Shay host Shannon Sharpe of Fox Sports about their bumpy history and who was the better player.

  • Detroit Lions great Calvin Johnson: I wish I could have played with Aaron Rodgers

    Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson is once again in the news for reasons that are not a positive reflection upon his time in Detroit.

  • NFL coordinator calls Carson Wentz 'atrocious', rips Eagles' coaching hierarchy

    It's no secret that the Eagles' first eight games were ugly, and the team's standing around the league is not looking too great. By Adam Hermann