Ben Roethlisberger has big praise for Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has a way of making fans of almost anyone.

That would apparently include former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

While Burrow and the Bengals make another playoff push, Big Ben appeared on his “footbahlinwithben” show and said the following about Burrow (starts at 42:53):

“To sit there and actually watch Joe, Joe is one of the elites in the league. Like he is good. His pocket presence. He can run enough. He’s a sneaky good runner. Great decision-making, great throws…I’m telling you what, I don’t think it’s too long until he is in MVP talks, I really believe that. So I can’t say enough about Joe and it hurts me to say that about a division opponent, but I’m not in the division anymore.”

Big Ben had prefaced the statement by saying he doesn’t like to make judgments about quarterbacks until after their third year — and he’s floored by what he’s seen from Burrow since entering the league, and especially after coming back from the knee injury.

Burrow was a big part of the conversation, but Big Ben also noted the Bengals top to bottom look great, too. If nothing else, it’s noteworthy praise from a guy who spent his entire career lining up against the Bengals in heated matchups.

