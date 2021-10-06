Ben Roethlisberger: I need to be better, I’m not giving up on this season

The Steelers’ offense has been ugly during their current three-game losing streak, to the point where coach Mike Tomlin is getting questions about whether Ben Roethlisberger is the right quarterback for the team. For his part, Roethlisberger says it’s a long season and his play can improve.

Roethlisberger said today that he can and will play better in the 13 remaining games of the season.

“I need to be better,” Roethlisberger said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “I need to fight through and figure out how to make better decisions, how to make better throws, how to be a better football player. That’s why I just said I’m not going to quit. I’m going to keep doing that. I’m not giving up on this season. No one in this building is. It’s still early, and there’s still a lot of fight left in us.”

Roethlisberger said his hip injury is affecting him.

“It’s pretty sore,” Roethlisberger said. “If I showed you the picture, you might not be too well to your stomach. It’s a little black and blue. . . . As a quarterback, there’s so much involved in your lower body. People probably think as a quarterback or as a thrower, it’s ‘how’s your arm doing?’ Your arm is honestly a small part compared to the whole package. It’s your core. It’s your lower body. I’ve got to find ways to be better with my lower body. Going back and watching the game, a few times, a lot of throws I missed, were missed because my lower body wasn’t in sync.”

Roethlisberger has been throwing short passes almost exclusively, which is why he’s averaging a career-low 9.48 yards per completion. Getting his body right may be the key to improving his ability to throw the ball downfield.

