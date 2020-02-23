Ben Roethlisberger begins throwing a football again

The Steelers released a video Saturday containing no comment. Not that it needed any.

A video is worth more than a thousand words.

It showed Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throwing a football again, albeit lightly.

The throwing session came during an evaluation in Los Angeles with his orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Neal ElAttrache, on Friday, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

ElAttrache performed surgery on Roethlisberger’s throwing elbow in September.

Roethlisberger is “working his rear off” to rehab from the injury that ended his 2019 season after two games, according to Dulac.

Mike Tomlin became the latest member of the Steelers organization to express optimism about Roethlisberger’s recovery. The coach said earlier this week he has “no hesitation” about Roethlisberger.

Roethlisberger will work with his throwing coaches in Los Angeles before returning to Pittsburgh, per Dulac.

Roethlisberger’s ability to “spin” the football will determine the extent of his recovery, with his spin-rate numbers being compared to his baseline numbers, Dulac adds.

Roethlisberger, who turns 38 next month, has played 16 seasons.

