Ben Roethlisberger approaching Sunday’s playoff game as if it could be his last

Ben Roethlisberger missed all but two games last season with an elbow injury. The 38-year-old quarterback has played 21 postseason games, compiling a 13-8 record in his 17-year career.

But at his age, Roethlisberger knows the end could be near.

At least that’s how he sounded in his Wednesday press conference.

“I think every player should approach this game like it could be their last playoff ever,” Roethlisberger said, via Ed Bouchette of TheAthletic.com. “I know I am.”

Roethlisberger is one of several quarterbacks likely nearing the end of their career in the 2020 postseason. This weekend, Tom Brady (43), Drew Brees (41), and Philip Rivers (39) are all set to be behind center for the Buccaneers, Saints, and Colts, respectively.

“All the old guys. It’s cool. It’s fun to be a part of it with them. To a part of it with them, it’s an honor,” Roethilsberger said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “I’m hoping we’re not one and done so I can be the last one standing.”

Roethlisberger seems to have a good chance to at least advance past this weekend, as the Browns are struggling with several positive COVID-19 tests — including one from their head coach. It will be Roethlisberger’s first playoff start since 2017, when the Steelers lost to the Jaguars.

