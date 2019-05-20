Ben Roethlisberger apologizes to Antonio Brown, AB fires off curious tweet

It’s a good thing Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown never won a Super Bowl together. The reunions would have been quite awkward.

Roethlisberger and Brown have a bit of a feud going on. Whatever confrontation they had in practice the week before the season finale put in motion the events that resulted in Brown being traded to Oakland. Brown has had some words for Roethlisberger on social media, notably saying the quarterback had an “owner mentality” when it came to his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates.

Roethlisberger told Brown he was sorry on Monday. Brown had a two-word tweet that seemed to be in response, and it wasn’t forgiving his old teammate.

Ben Roethlisberger says he’s sorry to Antonio Brown

Roethlisberger seems to be on a bit of a redemption tour. He came under fire last year when he criticized teammates, including Brown, on a radio show after a loss at Denver. Perhaps in response to the criticism of his leadership, Roethlisberger had a team bonding trip to his lake house in Georgia last week.

Then there was word of an interview with Bob Pompeani of KDKA in which Roethlisberger apologized to Brown. Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan in Pitttsburgh shared some of Roethlisberger’s comments to Pompeani.

Ben Roethlisberger's first comments to @KDPomp and @KDKA on Antonio Brown: "I took some heat and deservedly so for some of the comments on that show and especially towards him. I genuinely feel bad about that and I'm sorry. Did I got to far after that Denver game? Probably..." — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) May 20, 2019

Roethlisberger continued on AB: "That's the thing about media and social media, As soon as you say 'sorry' it only goes so far. You can't take it back. And I wish I could because if that's what ruined our friendship and relationship, I'm truly, genuinely sorry about that." — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) May 20, 2019

That seems like a genuine apology. Let’s check in with Brown’s only tweet on Monday, as of late afternoon:

Two face — Antonio Brown (@AB84) May 20, 2019

Brown and Ben still on the outs?

It’s possible Brown decided to randomly shout out the Batman villain Two-Face on Monday. Maybe he was watching “Batman Forever” from 1995 and liked Tommy Lee Jones’ work playing that character.

Realistically, it’s easy to connect some dots. Brown hasn’t seemed to let things go, despite the trade. Maybe he never will.

Brown and Roethlisberger had incredible chemistry as one of the best combos in the NFL. They’re both likely to end up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Maybe they can mend fences before those get-togethers.

Antonio Brown (84) and Ben Roethlisberger (7), in happier times. (AP)

