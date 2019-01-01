Ben Roethlisberger: If Antonio Brown blew up, I didn’t see it

Monday brought a report that Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown got into a dispute with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger at last Wednesday’s walkthrough before missing practice the next two days and sitting out the season-ending win over the Bengals.

Those absences were chalked up to a knee injury, but Monday’s revelations included indications that Brown didn’t play as a disciplinary measure. Roethlisberger made his weekly appearance on 93.7 The Fan on Wednesday morning and said that he neither has an issue with Brown nor is he aware of a blowup that led the wideout to skip the next two days of practice.

Roethlisberger said if Brown did blow up, he “sure didn’t see it” and that he spoke to Brown on Thursday morning. Roethlisberger said “everything was great” at that point before adding that he understands the frustration created by his absences and silence later in the week.

“I called and texted and reached out numerous times and tried to find out what going on, but I really couldn’t get any answers,” Roethlisberger said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

The quarterback added that he hopes Brown remains with the team and called the wideout “one of my best friends on the team.” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is set to hold a press conference on Wednesday and whatever happened with Brown last week is sure to be a major topic of interest.