Ben Roethlisberger announces his retirement

Ben Roethlisberger has retired.

Roethlisberger posted on social media today that he is retiring after an 18-year career, all with the Steelers.

“The time has come to clean out my locker, hang up my cleats, and continue to be all I can be to my wife and children,” Roethlisberger said. “I retire from football a truly grateful man.”

Roethlisberger was the 11th overall pick in the 2004 NFL draft and won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award in his first season, won two Super Bowl rings, and was a six-time Pro Bowler. He will have a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Now he will head into retirement, and the Steelers will move forward on finding their next franchise quarterback.

