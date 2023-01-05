Ben Roethlisberger admits he underestimated Steelers QB Kenny Pickett

Sometimes it is easy to forget that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is a rookie. As the season has gone on, Pickett has developed as a player not only from a gameplay standpoint but his confidence and poise continue to develop. As someone who was skeptical of pushing him into the starting lineup, I am fully on the Pickett bandwagon and it sounds like so is former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Roethlisberger was on his podcast this week and talked at length about the growth he’s seen in Pickett and even offered his own Mea Culpa on the rookie. “I severely, in my opinion, underestimated Kenny,” Roethlisberger said.

Pickett came into a situation that would challenge any rookie. Following a future Hall of Famer is daunting and in many cases, you don’t want to be the guy who follows the guy. This type of pressure doesn’t seem to have fazed Pickett who continues to look more and more like a veteran with each passing week and every game-winning drive.

