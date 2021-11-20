Ben Roethlisberger activated to Steelers 53-man roster

Allison Koehler
·1 min read
With the expectation of starting the Steelers Sunday Night Football matchup versus the Chargers, Ben Roethlisberger will be activated to the team’s 53-ma roster, per Burt Lauten, Steelers director of communications.

