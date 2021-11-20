Ben Roethlisberger activated to Steelers 53-man roster

Associated Press

Mason Rudolph is practicing as if he's going to start on Sunday night when the Pittsburgh Steelers face the Los Angeles Chargers. While Rudolph ran with the starters on Thursday, Ben Roethlisberger continued to participate virtually while the team held out hope their 39-year-old star will be removed from the COVID-19 list in time to head west. “I’ve talked to (Roethlisberger) every day,” Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Matt Canada said.