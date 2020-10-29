Ben Roethlisberger, at 38-years-old, still finding ways to get it done

Ben Roethlisberger still finding ways to get it done originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

When Ben Roethlisberger takes the field Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium, he’ll be returning to his roots as a professional.

More than 16 years ago, Roethlisberger’s first regular season action in the NFL happened in Baltimore against one of the best defenses in the NFL. Then just a rookie, Roethlisberger replaced an injured Tommy Maddox in the second half. He later took the starting job for the remainder of the season and, as it turned out, has kept it for more than a decade-and-a-half.

The Steelers lost 30-13 that day in 2004, but it was their only loss of the regular season as Roethlisberger led Pittsburgh to a 15-1 record, the AFC Championship Game and earned himself AP Offensive Rookie Of The Year in the process.

Since then, every player on both rosters has come and gone. Even Sam Koch, who has played in a Ravens-record 230 consecutive games, was still two years away from joining the team. But Roethlisberger, and the Ravens-Steelers rivalry, has stood the test of time. Sunday will be, including the playoffs, his 27th game at quarterback against the Ravens.

“It surprises me — maybe it’s because of the Steelers-Ravens rivalry — it surprises me that he is left out, I think, of the conversation when people are talking about the ageless wonders like Drew Brees and Tom Brady, because of the success that he’s had,” Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale said Thursday.

Roethilsberger has missed a few games here and there, but he’s even played in more total games against the Ravens (26) than times John Harbaugh and Mike Tomlin have coached against one another (24).

And the two are set to break a record on Sunday for games played against another head coach.

But it hasn’t always been easy for Roethlisberger, especially against the Ravens. In his career, he's posted a 13-10 regular season record and completed 60.27 percent of his passes with an average of 219 yards, 1.42 touchdowns and one interception per game. All numbers are worse than his total career average against the rest of the league.

But like the league since 2004, and especially in 2020, Roethlisberger has evolved.

“It’s the best I’ve seen him,” defensive end Calais Campbell said. “He’s always been great, but he’s locked in. He’s getting rid of the ball fast, making great reads, getting the ball to his playmakers [and] still throwing the ball well down the field. You have to love what you see on tape when you watch him. He’s a great player — Hall of Fame worthy. He’s a lot better player overall.”

There’s not a better example of his evolution than the Steelers’ previous game against the Titans.

Roethlisberger threw for 268 yards on 32-of-49 passing for two touchdowns and three interceptions. Of his three interceptions, one came at the end of the first half on essentially a Hail Mary play, one was due to a batted pass at the line of scrimmage and the final was on a deflected pass in the end zone.

And how he got to those yards shows a different Roethlisberger, and a different Steelers offense.

He threw 35 of his 49 passes within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage and completed 28 of them with one touchdown and an interception. Just 14 of his passes were thrown further than 10 yards past the line of scrimmage — and he completed just four of them.

“He’s getting the ball out quicker this year, but he’s still Ben,” cornerback Jimmy Smith said. “He still can have four or five dudes try to tackle him and he’d shake them off and then go throw the ball 60 yards down field right on target. So, we know what he’s always been capable of, what he’s doing. He’s just switched it up a little bit, I think, by getting the ball out faster this year — it seems like that at least.”

Through Roethlisberger's career, he's had plenty of help at wide receiver to make him smile and give Ravens' defensive coordinators headaches. He started his career with Hines Ward and Antwaan Randle El and later threw to Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

He still has Smith-Schuster, but they’ve added Diontae Johnson, James Washington and rookie Chase Claypool to the mix. Add in tight end Eric Ebron, and five Steelers have at least 25 targets this season. Six players on the team have 15 or more receptions, too.

