Ben Rice Called Up to Yankees; Picks up First Major League Hit in Debut

Ben Rice played just 11 games with the Railriders before being called up to the majors, and he recorded his first major league hit in the Yankees 4-2 win over the Orioles on Tuesday night.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

