Ben Rhodes has gone back-to-back in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Daytona International Speedway.

After claiming last week’s season opener on the Daytona oval, Rhodes won Friday night’s race on its 3.61-mile road course after three overtime attempts.

“Thank God that’s over,” a relieved Rhodes told his ThorSport Racing team after the checkered flag. “Most stressful race in my life.”

Reigning Truck champion Sheldon Creed finished second, followed by John Hunter Nemechek in third after falling a lap down earlier. Todd Gilliland and Xfinity Series regular Riley Herbst completed the top five.

On a restart with three laps to go in the scheduled distance, Creed took the lead from Rhodes at Turn 3 in the infield section. Rhodes attempted to re-gain the lead but was squeezed by Rhodes entering Turn 6, and the caution came out for a crash farther back involving Sam Mayer and Tanner Gray.

In the first overtime attempt, Creed appeared to get loose through Turn 1 and Rhodes got past him to take the point. But as Rhodes entered the tri-oval to take the white flag – which would’ve ensured that the next flag ended the race – the caution came out again for another incident in the field.

The second overtime attempt saw Rhodes hold on to the lead as Nemechek pushed past Creed for second place. But a stack-up ensued behind them coming out of Turn 1, and the stalled truck of Jennifer Jo Cobb forced what would be the final yellow of the night.

This story will be updated…

Ben Rhodes wins Truck race at Daytona road course originally appeared on NBCSports.com