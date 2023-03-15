Ben Powers has a team-friendly contract with Broncos

We found out on Monday that the Denver Broncos agreed to terms on a four-year, $52 million contract with guard Ben Powers that includes $28.5 million guaranteed. Now, thanks to reports from many sources, we know the details of the contract’s structure.

This year, Powers will have a low base salary of just $2 million. His $13 million signing bonus will be prorated over the course of the contract, adding a $3.25 million cap hit this season. Total 2023 cap hit: $5.25 million.

Next year, Powers’ base salary will increase to $12 million. After adding in his prorated signing bonus, his 2024 cap hit will be $15.25 million.

After that, the Broncos will have a choice to pick up or opt out of the remaining two years of the contract before the 2025 season. If Denver opts out, the team will have a “dead money” cap hit of $9.75 million and not have to pay the remaining $21.25 million owed from 2025-2026.

If the Broncos do pick up the option, Powers will have a base salary of $11.49 million, a $510,000 roster bonus and a 2025 cap hit of $15.25 million. After that, Powers will have an $11.99 million base salary, another $510,000 roster bonus and a 2026 cap hit of $15.75 million.

Overall, it’s a team-friendly contract for Denver with a very low cap hit this season and the flexibility to get out of the deal down the road if things don’t work out. Of course, the Broncos will hope all goes well and Powers ends up playing the full four years in Denver.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire