Ben McCollum adds Tavion Banks to Drake men's basketball roster

The Drake men’s basketball roster grew by one player on Monday.

Tavion Banks – out of Northwest Florida State, a junior college – announced his commitment to the Bulldogs on social media. The 6-foot-7 small forward is a native of Kansas City.

Banks averaged 9.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. He shot 61.4% from the field and 31.6% from 3-point range. He played nearly 22 minutes per game in his freshman campaign.

His on-court contributions helped Northwest Florida State to a 29-6 overall record and a 9-3 record in conference play.

Banks is the eighth player to commit to Drake since Ben McCollum took over as head coach of the program.

He joins Northwest Missouri State transfers Bennett Stirtz, Isaiah Jackson and Daniel Abreu, Indiana State transfer Eli Shetlar, Wyoming transfer Cameron Manyawu, and class of 2024 commits Joey Matteoni and Isaia Howard.

Drake retained one player from the Darian DeVries era in Nate Ferguson. He logged significant minutes off the bench last season.

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Drake men's basketball adds Tavion Banks from Northwest Florida State