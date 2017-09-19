Ben McAdoo could give up play calling as part of 'drastic' changes

The Giants coach said Tuesday he is looking to make some "drastic" changes to the team's offense.

After sputtering through the first two weeks of the season, Giants coach Ben McAdoo said Tuesday he is looking to make some "drastic" changes to the team's offense.

The Giants have scored just 13 points with only 97 rushing yards in two games. McAdoo called out quarterback Eli Manning for "sloppy quarterback play" following Monday's 24-10 loss to the Lions.

"We’ve got to learn to get out of our own way," McAdoo said during a media conference call. "That’s the biggest thing that came to mind after watching the game. It’s my responsibility.

"We can’t keep doing the same thing over and over again. That’s insanity. It’s not working. So we’re going to look to make some changes this week, like we did last week — maybe a little more drastic this week.

"If that means me giving up play-calling duties, that’s something that we’ll look at and talk about. For personnel, jobs are won in this league; they are not given away. So, somebody’s got to win a job or take a job to get a job."

Manning was sacked five times in the loss to the Lions and hit another eight times as Detroit defensive end Ezekiel Ansah had his way with Giants left tackle Ereck Flowers.

The Giants have scored fewer than 20 points in eight consecutive games and have not reached 30 points since the 2015 season. Five teams scored at least 30 points in Week 2 alone.

With a division matchup against the Eagles looming Sunday, McAdoo said there is still plenty of time to right the ship.

MORE: Ben McAdoo rips Eli Manning for delay of game penalty

"We are not going to panic," McAdoo said. "We are not the first good team to start 0-2. When we first got together in April and talked about how we weren’t going to sneak up on anybody this year. We were going to get everybody’s best shot. This is New York.

"We had two primetime football games versus two pretty good opponents and it’s no excuses, but we’ve got to find a way to get better and we are not going to throw the baby out with the bath water."