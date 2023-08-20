Ben Lerner: 'Male writers aren't often asked about having kids'

Ben Lerner can talk. This is the first thing to know about him. He speaks in full paragraphs. When he uses a semi-­colon, you can hear it. If you’ve read any of his semi-autobiographical novels, with their unstoppably loqua­cious narrators, this will come as no ­surprise.

His most recent, The Topeka School (2019), begins with a fine comic set piece: his fast-talking alter ego Adam is on a small boat, speaking to – or rather, at – his girlfriend, Amber. When Adam finally turns around “to see what effect his speech had had”, he realises she’s long since jumped overboard and swum away.

“I think those narrators tend to be exaggerated versions of my own neurotic structures,” Lerner tells me, “because the prosody of those sentences has a lot to do with the prosody of thinking in my head, and the tendency to worry things – in that etymological sense of ‘worry’, you know: the way an animal shakes things back and forth. But I think – I hope – that I also exorcise a little bit of it in the writing. And in my relationships, I would like to think that I also can shut up and try to listen, and try to be present in different ways that aren’t always foregrounding the machinations – fortunate or unfortunate – of my own mind.”

He’s sitting surrounded by books, in the garage-turned-library of his home in Brooklyn. His eyebrows, set at a 45-degree angle, give him an alert, quizzical expression, as if he’s constantly searching for a counter-argument to undercut the last thing he’s said (and he often is). Those mental machinations, he admits, aren’t all bad: “There’s ­suffering and possibility and tiresomeness and humour and potentially beauty in that kind of endless worrying of things and language.”

The 44-year-old’s three novels – Leaving the Atocha Station, 10:04 and The Topeka School – have won him an armful of awards, including a $625,000 MacArthur “Genius Grant”, and seen him heralded by the New York Times as the most talented author of his generation.

But he has called his move into fiction “accidental”: he is, first and foremost, a poet. Lerner had published three books of poetry before turning to prose. Poems “were incubated in the novels, or became the seeds of novels”, he tells me. “I wrote the long poem at the heart of 10:04 before that novel, and the fictional frame grew around it.”

Ben and Adam, his fictional ­protagonists, are both poets, and though they can be comically unlikeable at times – they’re often the butt of the joke – they take art and poetry seriously, allowing Lerner to set irony aside for sincere, insightful digressions about the work of other artists and writers.

Leaving the Atocha Station – which was rejected by several publishers before being picked up by a small indie press, Coffee House – “has right in the literal centre of it this long excursus about the guy having what is a very serious, profound experience of [reading the poetry of] John Ashbery – he goes on and on! What was really funny in the reception of the novel is most people just skipped that part – that was just too poetry.”

For some people, Lerner adds, poetry “repels the attention. There’s something scary about it or it’s the thing you skip over.” His 2016 essay The Hatred of Poetry offers a curious argument as to why; our idea of “poetry” is intimidating because it’s a lofty ideal no individual poem can live up to, he says. Every poem is, by necessity, a failure.

Now, Lerner has gathered together 26 fascinating, beautiful failures as The Lights, his first collection of new poems in 13 years. Why the long wait? “Well, I’ve been writing poems the whole time, but it’s taken me that long to figure out what the book is.” What it is, he came to realise, is slowing down, looking for “ways to suspend time, ways of making family and meaning” in a chaotic world.

In the years since his last collection, he’s had two daughters with his wife, Ariana Mangual Figueroa, a professor studying the use of language. The Lights includes a pair of poems written on the eve of each of their births. How has fatherhood changed him? “One thing that’s worth noting is how rarely men are asked the question you just asked. I’ll be on a panel with a writer who’s a woman and someone will be like ‘What did it do to you, becoming a mother?’ And then it’ll get to me, and it’ll be like ‘So, what is your thinking about Ezra Pound?’ ”

His daughters have made him more self-conscious. “My kids have all these questions: what is my work, what’s its point, can they see it, ‘Well, you were reading and you said it’s work. Now you’re reading and you say it’s leisure?’ I’m trying to come up with answers for them, and I don’t have them.”

His poem “The Readers” (see Poem of the Week, right) was inspired by those new questions and responsibilities. “I don’t want them reading things that might upset them one day, but there’s also protecting my voice from them. If you want to become the kind of artist who only writes things it’s good for your children to read, then you’re going to exercise way too much control and kill the art.”

He’s also had to grapple with “the weirdness of trying to imagine a future for these kids, and to try to help them believe in an affirmative vision of the future, when the air is sepia-toned from wildfire smoke”. For parents and writers alike, hope is a necessity. “The future is always a fiction. I do think artists have to figure out meaningful visions of the future, so that they can inhere in the texture of the present. I don’t claim to be particularly gifted at that, but one needs to do it as a father, for sure.”

Like his character Adam, Lerner grew up in Topeka, Kansas, as the son of two clinical psychologists. “It was a household that ran on talk,” he says. “Talk was really important and good, in ways that I’ve also grown critical of – there are forms of overtalking or oversharing.” Did he ever feel his parents were therapising him? “No, but I have a lot of friends whose parents are therapists and many of them suffered greatly from the sense of that.”

He’s grateful that his parents never pretended to know what they were doing. “Those famous Larkin lines – ‘they f--- you up, your mum and dad’ – my parents pointed those lines out to me. There was this sense that people do their best, but of course they do things wrong … that’s just the messy business of living. It doesn’t matter if my mum was a famous relationships expert; it doesn’t make you an expert in your own relationships.”

His mother wrote the three-­million-copy-selling psychology book The Dance of Anger (1985), and is “a very good editor – including a good editor of poems, although she would say that she isn’t”. He regularly shows her his new poems, and sometimes takes her suggestions for changes.

Like Adam, too, Lerner was a high-school debating champ, the “all-time point leader” in the strictly regimented, very American National Forensic League – in which debaters gabble at speeds of up to 350 words a minute. Today, he feels conflicted about “the weird spectacle of fast American high-school debate… the reduction of what’s ostensibly an exchange of ideas to just this bizarre cultic combat”.

On the one hand, he sees it as a symbol for the “horrible bankruptcy” of today’s public discourse. But on the other hand, he says the strange rhythm and sheer physical exertion of it gave him one of his earliest experiences of poetry.

Rattling out “a million words a second” showed him how to “get back in touch with the miracle of language, the abstract, poetic power of speech”.

The Readers

Love brought these readers into the world

The cuplike structures

of their eyes were formed

inherited color, and love

and argument must be conducted differently now

that the sounds through the wall

are interpreted, and a gentle

relentless pressure has been placed

on the page. I paid someone to care for them so I

could pattern these vowels and one

is eight and asking me each

night to read what I’ve made

in what they call my office

I am afraid

they will understand it or won’t, will see

something they should

not remember when I’m gone, the voice that is

mine only in part must be kept

safe from them. They are too trivial

my offices, too intimate, it isn’t labor

I cannot bring my daughters to work

or not bring them

here. They have learned to pause

at the end of lines, they want to know if I have met

Amanda Gorman, debate

if it has to rhyme and what rhyme is

is difference, segmentation, how emphasis falls

is brushed away. So I keep

two notebooks, one where I write

for them in the half

hour before pickup, while this one holds a place

or no place where it breaks, I’m not sure what

open. Desire they cannot know

and will, the sense of false position

for which I’ve been rewarded, this house, fantasy

I had at her age that my father was

replaced by a man who resembled him

is a cliché, the words

the faces interchangeable

of the father. But soon they began to blur

together in my mind

because the rhyme my girls

demanded spread, as difference tends

and sameness. So I read from the wrong one

what I’d been working on

and it was this, the changes I’ve made

were these, and the love I gave

received. Though it wasn’t a game or song

they played and sang along

From The Lights (Granta, £12.99), published on September 7