Ben Kennedy: Street courses gives NASCAR ability ‘to go into new markets’
NASCAR's Ben Kennedy dives into what the 2023 Chicago Street Course means for the schedule and how it could lead to NASCAR stepping into new markets.
The NASCAR Cup Series will race on a street course for the first time on July 2, 2023, competing on the streets of Chicago.
Kim Coon sits down with NASCAR Senior Vice President Ben Kennedy to talk about street racing in Chicago and what NASCAR's announcement means for the future of stock car racing.
The race will be held on July 2 and the Chicago street course is set to replace Road America on the Cup Series schedule.
NASCAR Chicago Street Racing Weekend will be held downtown next summer.
NASCAR is making a "major announcement" in Chicago, you canw atch it here.
Listen in as NASCAR's Ben Kennedy announces a street course in Chicago for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.
NASCAR’s top drivers will be maneuvering the streets of Chicago next year as a result of this historic partnership.
The Elkhart Lake track hosted the top series on the Fourth of July weekend in partnership with NASCAR after Chicagoland Speedway was shuttered.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — For the first time ever, the sights, sounds and speed of NASCAR are coming to the streets of downtown Chicago on July 1-2, 2023. One of the most iconic cities in the world, Chicago will add another chapter to its illustrious sports history when a NASCAR Cup Series street race debuts […]
NASCAR announced a street race in Chicago the weekend of 4th of July 2023.
IMSA to join in the July 2-3 race weekend that NASCAR calls, 'the boldest change to the schedule.'
