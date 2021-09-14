Ben Kennedy: NASCAR racing at the L.A. Coliseum ‘special’
NASCAR’s Senior Vice President of Strategy and Innovation Ben Kennedy sat down with Alex Weaver to discuss the 2022 Clash that will be run at the L.A. Coliseum.
NASCAR’s Senior Vice President of Strategy and Innovation Ben Kennedy sat down with Alex Weaver to discuss the 2022 Clash that will be run at the L.A. Coliseum.
The 2022 season-opening Clash has a new look — and a new venue. The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, one of the most storied venues in all of sports and entertainment, will add a new event to its long and decorated list: The Clash at the Coliseum NASCAR officially announced the news Tuesday evening, confirming the […]
When NASCAR was organized in late 1947, there was not an abundance of purpose-built race tracks available. Many of the early tracks were at local fairgrounds that hosted numerous other events. As the sport grew with the superspeedway at Darlington, the search continued for venues that offered permanent seating and more spectator comfort. And now, […]
NASCAR.com’s Alex Weaver brings you Up To Speed on NASCAR’s announcement that the 2022 Clash will be run at the L.A. Coliseum.
NASCAR will open the 2022 season inside Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in one of the biggest shakeups to its schedule in years. The annual exhibition Clash, held at Daytona International Speedway since 1979, will shift to Los Angeles next year. The invitation-only race was always the kickoff to competitive NASCAR racing and held the week before the season-opening Daytona 500.
Losing in Week 1 isn't the end of the world, but when you lose by 26 points in your home opener, it's not a good look.
The Charlotte-area’s two newest basketball teams have started playing, plus our daily roundup of the area’s fall sports action in soccer, volleyball and tennis with top performers
The season-opening Clash exhibition race is about to get a taste of West Coast flavor in 2022, marking a historic first visit to the tradition-rich Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The only venue to host two Olympic Games will add NASCAR Cup Series racing to its 98-year-old portfolio next season. The event is to be contested […]
Ryan Young/TrojanSports.com Just like fans are reacting to the news Monday that USC has fired coach Clay Helton, the announcement will be rippling through the recruiting world as well.We'll be tracking reaction from USC's commits and top targets all day.
A declassified FBI document from 2016 opens a revealing new window into the bureau’s investigation of alleged Saudi complicity in the 9/11 terror attacks.
Washington tight end Logan Thomas has full confidence in Taylor Heinicke moving forward.
The Raiders won their first game of the season in thrilling fashion, but it may have been costly. In his Tuesday press conference, head coach Jon Gruden said the team is concerned that edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue, quarterback Marcus Mariota, defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, and guard Denzelle Good may have suffered long-term injuries. Ngakoue, Las [more]
Just three drivers are locked in as three-race Round 1 comes to a close on September 18
Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski get together on Monday following the first NFL Sunday of the season to go over predictions they got right, predictions they got wrong, and a litany of waiver wire pickups and drops to help your fantasy football team in week 2 and beyond.
Among the many twists and turns that Monday night’s game took before ending with Derek Carr‘s touchdown pass to Zay Jones was the Raiders taking a delay of game penalty when they wanted to try a field goal on the previous play. On second down from the Baltimore 26-yard-line, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden called [more]
Jennifer Eakins reveals five players to already consider dropping in your league to make room for options with more fantasy upside on the waiver wire.
John McEnroe has stood by his questioning of Emma Raducanu's mental strength at Wimbledon, as he hailed her subsequent US Open triumph as "insane".
Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season is here, and our fantasy football analysts have you covered with their positional rankings!
Anderson Silva does a classy gesture for Tito Ortiz in their flight home following Triller event.
Kevione Faulk was a student at LSU who worked on the football team's staff.
It looks like John Wall is headed out of Houston after one year. Here are three teams that could be good landing spots.