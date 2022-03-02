What Ben Joyce's 103 mph fastball is like for Tennessee Vol making transition to catcher | Adams

Tennessee baseball fans are learning what a 103 mile-per-hour fastball looks like. Tennessee catcher Evan Russell is learning what it feels like.

He already had an inkling what was in store when he began the transition from outfield to catcher in fall practice.

When Russell caught pitcher Ben Joyce in the fall, he “knew he was throwing 102 or 103.”

Fall baseball receives even less attention than spring football. But when Joyce hit 103 in the first two weeks of the season, he became a national story.

“I knew he was special,” Russell told Knox News on Monday. “Look at the dude. He’s 6-foot-4, 230. He’s built like a superhero.

“I knew he would throw it firm. I didn’t know he would be the hardest thrower in the country. That’s pretty cool.”

Coach Tony Vitello signed Joyce out of Walters State in 2020, but the pitcher suffered ligament damage in his shoulder that required surgery. Joyce’s pre-surgical throwing arm was strong enough. Russell remembers a practice at-bat in which Joyce hit 101.

Now, he can feel the speed.

“If it hits me in the palm or the wrong part of the finger, that finger is going to become numb,” Russell said.

He prefers the numbness to pain, though. And it’s not as though he gets a break when another Vol is pitching. He said five different pitchers on the staff can reach 100 on the radar gun. That can have a cumulative effect over the course of a three-game series.

Tennessee pitcher Ben Joyce, a Farragut native, threw 10 pitches faster than 100 mph against UNC Asheville on Wednesday.

The pain comes first. After a few innings, it gives way to a comfortable numbness.

“After a year of catching, I’ll probably end up with nerve damage in my hand,” he said with a laugh. “But I asked for this.”

Russell only caught about 10 innings in high school, so his familiarity with the position will improve as the season goes along. But progress won’t equate to pain-free catching.

Two of Tennessee hardest throwers haven’t pitched yet because of injuries.

Tennessee junior Ben Joyce is hitting 103.5 MPH 😳 pic.twitter.com/KXWQdlDWuv — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) February 24, 2022

Blake Tidwell, who excelled last season as a freshman, isn’t expected to pitch until April because of shoulder soreness. Vitello doesn’t want to take any chances since Tidwell is expected to be a first-round pick as a draft-eligible sophomore.

Junior Seth Halvorsen, who broke a bone in his throwing arm, also is expected to be ready by April. Vitello has likened their return to picking up a couple of free agents in the middle of the season.

Their return could be timely if it goes according to schedule. Tennessee will play Vanderbilt in a three-game series in Nashville, beginning April 1.

The pitching attrition hasn’t impacted UT’s early season stats. The Vols have three shutouts and allowed only eight runs.

Tennessee’s pitching will be tested way before then. UT (8-0) will face No. 1 Texas Friday at Minute Maid Park in Houston as part of the Shriners College Classic. The Vols also are scheduled to play Baylor on Saturday, and Oklahoma on Sunday during the three-day tournament.

UT’s hitting was as noteworthy as its pitching in the first eight games. The Vols scored 56 runs combined in consecutive games against Iona last weekend. They are averaging an astonishing 15.1 runs per game.

But Joyce’s 103 is still the No. 1 number.

“It gets on me a little quicker than other pitches,” Russell said. “It’s nerve-wracking in a sense. I feel bad for the hitters.”

A hitter who gets hit will feel even worse. Joyce’s only hit batsman has come on a changeup. But even his changeup, which flies in at 92 mph, can smart.

Pitch speed doesn’t show up in the box score. Nonetheless, imagine how uncomfortable opposing batters will be if they see just one “hbp” on the stat sheet from a pitcher whose speed has been so well documented.

Batters have no choice but to ready themselves for Joyce’s fastball, which means they could look silly when he delivers a changeup that “drops off the table,” according to Russell, who can empathize with their dilemma.

“If I’m not locked in, I will get exposed,” he said.

