Ben Joyce makes first career MLB start

San Francisco (35-37) defeated Los Angeles (28-43), 13-6, on Sunday at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California.

Former Vol pitcher Ben Joyce made his first career start in Major League Baseball. He made 16 relief appearances before Sunday’s start.

Joyce pitched two innings for the Angels and recorded three strikeouts. He allowed one hit and one walk. The former Vol totaled 42 pitches, including 22 strikes.

Los Angeles recalled Joyce on June 2 from Double-A Rocket City.

He was a third-round selection by the Angels in the 2022 MLB draft.

Joyce played for the Vols from 2021-22 after transferring from Walters State Community College. He did not play in 2021 due to rehabbing from offseason surgery.

