Ben Joyce makes 2024 MLB season debut

Former Tennessee pitcher Ben Joyce made his 2024 Major League Baseball season debut on Wednesday for the Angels (24-38).

Joyce pitched one inning in Los Angeles’, 3-2, win against San Diego (32-33). He allowed one hit, while not allowing a run or walk. Joyce totaled 17 pitches, including 13 strikes, against the Padres.

The former Vol was recalled by the Angels from Double-A Rocket City on June 2.

He was a third-round selection by the Angels in the 2022 MLB draft.

Joyce played for the Vols from 2021-22. after transferring from Walters State Community College He did not play in 2021 due to rehabbing from offseason surgery.

Joyce appeared in 27 games and started one contest in 2022 for Tennessee. He had a 2-1 record, while totaling 53 strikeouts in 32.1 innings pitched during the 2022 campaign.

Think Ben Joyce is amped up to be back in The Show? 🔥 The @Angels' No. 4 prospect averages 101.8 mph on 15 heaters over a scoreless frame and maxes out at 103.3, his hardest in the big leagues 😲 pic.twitter.com/hJ3ppAboYS — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 6, 2024

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire