If Ben Johnson is waiting for a perfect situation, he could be waiting a while

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson opted not to pursue head-coaching vacancies this year, in part because he wants to enjoy more of the sudden salad days in Detroit. Johnson's recent comments also spoke to the quality of the vacancies for which he might be considered.

Pointing out the eight head-coaching jobs that were filled earlier this year, Johnson said this: "I would say there's a good chance five of them are out of jobs in three years."

That's true of any year, frankly. Bad teams often stay bad. Good teams aren't usually changing coaches. Currently, the only sure-thing job would be in Kansas City, if/when Andy Reid retires.

Good luck getting that job. While Johnson would likely be a candidate if he's available when it comes open, there will be a land rush for Missouri if the chance to hitch someone's coaching wagon to Patrick Mahomes ever emerges.

"I'm not willing to go down the other path yet," Johnson said, "unless I feel really good about how it's gonna unfold."

He pointed to ownership, staff, and the ability to retain play-calling duties as key factors. He also said he has no doubt he's ready to be a head coach.

Regardless, if Johnson is waiting for a perfect situation, he might be waiting a while. Rarely if ever are teams with perfect situations looking for a new coach.