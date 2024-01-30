Ben Johnson to stay in Detroit as offensive coordinator | Inside Coverage

Yahoo Sports NFL writer Charles McDonald and Bryce Rossler of Sports Info Solutions discuss the impact of Johnson staying with the Lions for another season and what makes him an attractive head coaching candidate in the future.

CHARLES MCDONALD: Where would you have ranked-- if Ben Johnson had been someone that you have been going after if you were a team with a head coach opening?

BRYCE ROSSLER: So I'll place a disclaimer on this, that I am always reticent to talk about how good or bad I think coaching hires are, just because-- like, I can watch a player and form an opinion on them based on film.

And even that comes with unknowns. Like sometimes, we don't know what their exact assignment was or whatever. But coaches, it's so much harder just because these guys are ultimately teachers, and we don't see how they teach. We only see what the results are. And every hiring cycle, there's some guy that's supposed to be the next big thing and is going to be a great hire, and he ends up flaming out in three years.

The thing I will say about Ben Johnson as a head coaching candidate is that he probably would appeal to me more than some other guys that are like this whiz kid, Kyle Shanahan, Sean McVay play caller. He doesn't necessarily do anything to reinvent the wheel.

I think his strength is he's just adapted the offensive system to complement his players really well. He does a very good job of enabling what his players do well.

For all the criticisms I had about Jared Goff, their passing game is very-- he lets them do some things in the passing game that other teams don't do as much of. Ben Johnson just spams it.

All the crazy-looking run game stuff they do with the pulling Frank Ragnow and Penei Sewell, some other offensive coordinators might not do that as much. I think he's very good at limit testing, so to speak, and allowing his players to do the things they're best at, as opposed to being this genius, savant guy who has the perfect play call in every situation.