Ben Johnson making pro boxing debut on Roach-McCrory undercard

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – World champion boxer and DC native, Lamont Roach Jr. is set to defend his title in the District on Friday, June 28th.

Roach will defend his WBA super featherweight title against Feargal McCrory at the Entertainment and Sports Arena.

The undercard will also feature other fighters from the DMV, including Ben Johnson.

Johnson, a 12-time national champion will be making his professional boxing debut on June 28th and DC News Now caught up with Johnson ahead of fight night.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.