Ben Johnson: If Jameson Williams is active this week, we'll have plays in for him

Lions receiver Jameson Williams had his suspension lifted and returned to practice this week as a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday.

Head coach Dan Campbell has said that the team doesn't want to "overload" Williams with information as he gets back on the field. To that end, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson said on Thursday that if Williams is active, the team has a plan for him to be most effective.

“Yeah, I would say this — not just about Jamo but about all of our guys — whoever we have up on game day, we have a place for. They have a role,” Johnson said in his press conference. “Some guys more than others, but every week, everyone — we’re intentional about getting everyone involved in doing things that they’re capable of doing. Whether the play gets called, or whether the coverage dictates the ball going to them, that’s a different story.

“But here’s what I’ll say about Jamo, if he’s active this week, then he will have plays in for him this week. It’s like that with all of our skill guys.”

Williams was involved in training camp and the preseason before his suspension kicked in, catching a pair of passes for 18 yards in the exhibitions. But after returning from an ACL tear in his final collegiate game, he played just 78 offensive snaps across six games last year. He made one touchdown reception for 41 yards and had a 40-yard run. So while Williams played at a big-time college program, he doesn't have much pro experience to lean on as he returns.

But the Lions may need Williams on Sunday if receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown isn’t able to play with his abdominal injury. St. Brown has missed the week’s first two practices.

“I feel good about all of our guys up this week,” Johnson said. “We’ll see as the week goes who exactly is available, but we have plans and contingency plans based on how the week goes for us, but we know it happens every year. … Last year we played nine, 10 receivers, just so happens we’re four games in and we’re already having this circle going on, so we were prepared for it.”

St. Brown’s production is difficult for any one player to replicate. But as a 2022 first-round pick, the Lions would surely like to get Williams to the point of heavy contribution sooner rather than later.