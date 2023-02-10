Ben Johnson and Aidan Hutchinson both runners-up in NFL Honors

The NFL handed out its awards for the 2022 season at the annual NFL Honors ceremony on Thursday night.

No Detroit Lions won any honors, but two Lions did come in second place in their respective categories.

Aidan Hutchinson was the runner-up to Sauce Gardner as the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year. The Lions defensive end captured three of the 50 first-place votes, falling well behind the Jets cornerback and his 46 first-place votes from the AP voting corps.

Hutchinson did win the Pepsi Defensive Rookie of the Year, an award based on fan voting.

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson finished in second in the assistant coach of the year balloting. New Houston Texans head coach Demeco Ryans won the award for his work as the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers. Ryans received 35 first-place votes, with Johnson next in line with 11. Johnson did get the most second-place votes with 16.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire