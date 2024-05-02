Ben Humrichous officially signs with Illinois

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Ben Humrichous is officially an Illini after the Evansville transfer signed a Big Ten Tender of Financial Aid with Illinois, the school announced on Thursday.

Humrichous is a 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward originally from Tipton, Indiana. He led Evansville in scoring last season averaging 14.7 points per game, he was second in rebounding with 4.7 boards per game. In his lone season with the Purple Aces, Humrichous shot 41% from beyond the arc, starting all 24 games he played.

“We’re excited with the addition of Ben, a grad transfer who has tremendous college experience and is a talented, versatile, offensive player,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said in a statement. “He is an elite shooter at 6-9; can shoot off the dribble, off screens, pick-and-pops, and play in post ups and isolations. He is a high character young man who is just an outstanding fit for how we want to play on the offensive end.”

Prior to his time at Evansville, Humrichous played three seasons at Huntington University, an NAIA school in Indiana. He’s the fifth transfer to join the Illini this offseason, joining Kylan Boswell (Arizona), Tre White (Louisville), Jake Davis (Mercer) and Carey Booth (Notre Dame).

