Ben Humrichous commits to Illinois

WCIA — Evansville transfer center Ben Humrichous is transferring to Illinois, he announced on social media Tuesday night.

The Tipton, Ind. native spent one season with the Purple Aces, averaging 14.7 points per game in 24 contests. Humrichous missed time in January with a foot injury. Before Evansville, the 6-foot-9 center played at NAIA Huntington (Ind.) University. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Humrichous is the fifth incoming transfer to commit to the Illini this offseason following Kylan Boswell, Carey Booth, Tre White, and Jake Davis.

