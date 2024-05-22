Ben Hogan Foundation partners with Cleburne chamber for golf fundraiser

May 21—The Cleburne Chamber of Commerce's 25th annual golf tournament fundraiser had two interesting twists this year — and one was a unique partnership with a former Cleburne golf professional.

The Ben Hogan Foundation partnered with the chamber — thanks to a longtime friendship with Chamber President and CEO Tracy Thomas — to support the event.

"It was an outstanding event and given Mr. Ben Hogan's history with Cleburne Country Club and his unwavering support of the military as Cleburne is a Purple Heart City, there's no doubt in our minds that he would be proud of the outstanding event put on last week," said Josie Gregory, senior director of operations for the Ben Hogan Foundation. Additionally, Cleburne Golf Links Course is now one of my top five favorite golf courses in Texas. What a hidden gem! Great condition, with beautiful lake and countryside views all the way around. It's not often you finish 18 holes and wish you could play another round! What a treat."

Hogan's golf bag that was in the locker room at Colonial Country Club when he passed in 1997 was on the course at Cleburne Golf Links throughout the tournament and players were given the opportunity to play with some of his personal clubs.

"The Cleburne Chamber of Commerce was thrilled at the community support for our 25th annual golf tournament presented by BATES etc. Travel at the Cleburne Golf Links," Thomas said. "The golf course was filled with carts and was a site to see. We were blessed with beautiful weather, day of fun and camaraderie! None of this would have been possible without our partnerships with our business sponsors, the city and the Ben Hogan Foundation.

"Our businesses are an integral part of our town, and we are extremely grateful for their partnerships and belief in the chamber. This year we surprised all the players with a unique opportunity to use some of Ben Hogans original clubs, that was fun to watch and a golf ball launcher! I would like to give a shout out to everyone that joined us, our wonderful ambassadors and a special shout out to our sponsorship partners."

Hogan won served as the golf professional at the Nolan River Country Club — which eventually became the Cleburne Golf Links — in 1931-32. Hogan began caddying at the Glen Garden Country Club when his family moved to Fort Worth in the 1920s.

According to a 2012 Times-Review article by John Watson, While at Glen Garden, Ben met and caddied for Marvin Leonard, owner and operator of the largest department store in North Texas and later, founder of Colonial Country Club. It was Leonard who encouraged Ben to pursue his growing love and interest in golf; and also supported Ben in three failed attempts to join the fledging PGA tour between 1930-38.

Hogan's hard work and dedication to practice finally started to pay off in 1940 as he went on to win 14 championships before World War II interrupted his playing career. After the war he was practically unbeatable as the diminutive Texan won 36 tournaments between 1945-49.

On Feb. 2, 1949, returning from a tournament in California, Ben's life was changed forever as the car he was driving was hit head on by a bus on a foggy road near Van Horn. His leap to shield his wife, Valerie, was the only thing that saved his life; however, doctors doubted that his crushed legs and pelvis would ever allow him to play golf again.

Ben's miraculous comeback began after two months in an El Paso hospital and was culminated with a 1950 U.S. Open victory at Marion.

The year 1953 was Ben's greatest year. He entered six officially sanctioned events, winning five of six, arguably the greatest single season performance by a golfer in the history of the game. Ben's "Triple Crown" year, with wins at The Masters, U.S. Open and British Open Championship, has never been equaled.

Following his greatest year in golf history, Ben announced that he would be starting a golf club manufacturing company that would become the premier golf club manufacturer in the world.

Hogan is generally considered one of the greatest golfers in the history of the game. He is notable for his profound influence on the golf swing theory and his legendary ball striking ability.

Before his retirement from golf, Ben had won 64 PGA tournaments, fourth all-time behind Sam Snead, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods. Out of 292 career tournaments, Ben finished in the top three 139 times and in the top ten 241 times.

BATES Etc. Travel was the presenting sponsor for the event, along with the partnership with the Ben Hogan Foundation and the city of Cleburne.

New this year also was a golf ball launcher sponsored by Sandlin Homes.