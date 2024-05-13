Ben Hess’ strong Sunday performance guides Alabama baseball to series win over LSU

The Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team took down the LSU Tigers 4-3 on Sunday to earn a much-needed series win in SEC play.

The Crimson Tide rode the strong right arm of junior pitcher Ben Hess who arguably pitched his best game of the season allowing just one run on only three hits and three walks while striking out a career-high tying 10 across his career-best 6.2 innings of work.

Alabama loaded the bases in the bottom of the second and would go on to score three runs before adding another run in the bottom of the third to give the Tide a 4-0 lead that they would never relinquish.

Watch as Alabama closes out Sunday with the win!

T9 | Myers gets the last guy swinging and this series goes to the Tide! 🔥🔥🔥 FINAL | 4-3, Alabama#RollTide || 📺 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/iHs7h3B0be — Alabama Baseball (@AlabamaBSB) May 12, 2024

Alabama will close out the regular season next weekend when they travel down to the Plains to take on the Auburn Tigers.

