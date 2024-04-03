Ben Herbert kicks off Chargers offseason program

Executive Director of Player Performance Ben Herbert began his offseason training regiment with the Chargers on Tuesday.

As the head of the offseason program, Herbert had the opportunity to meet the players as a group.

“To say I was excited for today would be an understatement,” Herbert said.

This is Herbert’s first time leading a program in the NFL. Herbert comes from the University of Michigan where he spent six seasons. In that time, he developed 22 NFL draft picks, including six first-round selections.

Needless to say, Herbert has an impressive resume.

As the offseason program started, Herbert chose not to converse much with players throughout their weight room sessions. Instead, he showed the group how he wanted things done.

His philosophy is to show, not tell.

“What you do speaks so loudly that I cannot hear what you say,” Herbert said.

The saying may sound familiar since it is often used by head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Herbert said it was a “no brainer” when Harbaugh asked him to join the Chargers coaching staff, especially since the two share similar football philosophies.

“The game of football, building a team, coaching a team is very important to him,” Herbert said. “If you see it that same way and it’s important to you … if you’re willing to sacrifice and commit … you’re going to have a great relationship and great rapport with Coach.”

The Chargers are still months away from the regular season, but Herbert ensures that they will be ready as they will seek peak performance everyday.

“The time we spend together will have value. I’m confident they realize it after Day 1,” Herbert said. “With each passing day, they will reap the rewards of what we do in that training environment.”

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire