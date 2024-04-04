Ben Herbert highlights the goal of Chargers offseason program

The first day of the Chargers’ offseason program began on Tuesday and Executive Director of Player Performance Ben Herbert shared his approach and thoughts on the new training regimen.

Herbert made a questionnaire that the players filled out to give him a better understanding of where the players stand at the moment.

The foundation of Herbert’s program is consistency and attention to detail.

His goal for the program is to develop stronger and “harder to break” players. To accomplish this, he will focus on five key areas: neck, shoulders, hips, hamstrings, and ankles.

“Consistency is incredibly valuable to me,” said Herbert, who also relayed a story about why putting weight back correctly on the rack is important.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s the second plate of the 10th plate, it goes back precisely,” Herbert said. “It’s no different than a DB’s eyes of his footwork. Or an offensive lineman’s hand placement.

“We practice attention to detail,” Herbert added. “We train a certain way but it’s also how we keep the room.”

Herbert made it clear that his approach is not to break the players down and build them back up, but rather, he hopes to equip them to endure the challenges of playing in the NFL.

He is also keen on building rapport with the players in order for them to be successful in their training.

“I’m here to impact them and this team in the most positive way.”

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire