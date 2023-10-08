Ben Griffin extends lead to three at Sanderson Farms
In the third round of the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship, Ben Griffin shot 6-under 66 to extend his lead to three shots at 20-under overall.
In the third round of the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship, Ben Griffin shot 6-under 66 to extend his lead to three shots at 20-under overall.
At 5-1 overall and 3-0 in SEC play, Alabama is very much in the thick of both the SEC and College Football Playoff races.
We've got another fun day of college football ahead.
Here's how to watch the Kentucky vs. Georgia game this week, plus the rest of the Week 6 college football schedule.
The Braves and Dodgers will also play their first playoff games of 2023 after earning the top two seeds in the NL.
Dillon Gabriel and No. 12 Oklahoma were out for revenge against No. 3 Texas, and it showed in a dramatic 34-30 victory.
Formula 1 will likely crown its 2023 world drivers’ champion this weekend at the Qatar Grand Prix.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
Verstappen clinched after teammate Sergio Perez crashed out of the race.
Here's how to watch the Oklahoma vs. Texas game this week, plus the rest of the Week 6 college football schedule.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Reminder: Biles is less than three months into her return after taking a two-year break from the sport.
Blame the manager. Blame the GM. Blame the players. But don’t blame the mere existence of information.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 5.
Saturday brings a four-game slate of playoff baseball, beginning with Rangers-Orioles and ending with Diamondbacks-Dodgers.
Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez will start 13th.
Three of Reddick's five career wins have come on road courses. A fourth gets him into the third round of the playoffs.
The former Steeler was in Chicago for less than a year after the team traded for him in November 2022.
This is the week you can trust at least one member of the Jets offense in your lineup. Who else are our analysts predicting will go off in Week 5?
Get ready for your Fantasy hockey drafts with these helpful hints that can make the difference in winning your league.