Ben Gamel looking forward to 'fresh start' with Pirates, no matter where he plays

May 11—Before Ben Gamel's first game with the Pittsburgh Pirates, manager Derek Shelton jokingly asked if the team's newest acquisition — a natural outfielder — had ever played first base.

If Gamel thought his first answer (two innings) was going to get him off the hook, he was in for a surprise. His second response didn't help his cause, either. When Gamel warned he didn't have a first baseman's mitt, Pirates assistant hitting coach Christian Marrero offered for the left-handed Gamel to borrow his glove.

When Gamel made his Pirates debut Monday night against the Cincinnati Reds, pinch-hitting for reliever Luis Oviedo in the seventh inning, the outfielder soon doubled his career innings at the position by playing the final two innings at first base.

"I would have lost a lot of money if we were betting on it, I'll say that," Gamel said Tuesday afternoon, with a laugh. "I was happy to be out there and compete. It's good to be back out on the field."

Whether Gamel is up for more time at first is anyone's guess.

"I have no idea. I'm game for whatever gets me in the lineup, no complaints," Gamel said. "But I matched my innings total in my big league career (Monday) night, so definitely gonna have to get some early work if it's going to be a regular thing."

It's a safe bet Gamel will be spending most of his time in the outfield for the Pirates, which is why they claimed him off waivers from the Cleveland Indians on Sunday. With Bryan Reynolds shifted to center and Gregory Polanco on the injured list, the Pirates started rookies Ka'ai Tom and Troy Stokes Jr. in the corners Sunday and Monday.

Shelton stressed the importance of Gamel's experience in center field and his ability to play all three outfield spots. Although Gamel, 28, has played more games in left (188) and right (151) than center (37) in his six-year major league career, he mostly patrolled the middle of the outfield throughout the minors.

"I played center my whole life coming up," Gamel said, "and then those guys (who) can really really run generally take over center, so I kind got kicked out to the corners. I probably got 300 or 400 minor league games in center and probably double that in right and left, so I'm pretty comfortable with all three."

Gamel also has a level of comfortability at PNC Park, where he has played as a visitor with the Milwaukee Brewers. He homered twice against the Pirates last season, hitting a two-run shot off Joe Musgrove in a 3-0 win July 29 and a solo homer off Chad Kuhl in a 7-2 win Aug. 21.

"It's a good place to hit," Gamel said. "I see the ball well here, and (I am) definitely happy to be back in the (NL) Central. I have some familiarity with the arms in the Central, so it's good to be back."

As for playing the outfield at PNC Park, Gamel calls himself a "visual learner" who planned to use batting practice as a chance to familiarize himself with navigating the North Side Notch in left-center and playing balls off the chain-link fence along the Clemente Wall in right.

Shelton is expecting Gamel to go hard, no matter where he plays.

"That's the one thing that really stands out to me," Shelton said, "is the way he plays — a lot of energy."

After hitting .237 with eight doubles, three homers and 10 RBIs in 40 games for the Brewers last summer, Gamel was 1 for 14 (.071) in 11 games with Cleveland before being designated for assignment. Not only is he happy to be back in the NL Central but looking forward to getting "a fresh start" while playing his natural position.

Well, fingers crossed there.

"The year didn't start out how I wanted it to," Gamel said, "but we're here with the Pirates, and I'm ready to get to work and right the ship."

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Kevin by email at kgorman@triblive.com or via Twitter .