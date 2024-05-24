Ben Foakes back spasm causes injury worry for England

It is not clear who will take the gloves for England this summer but the sight of Ben Foakes in pain doesn't bode well - Getty Images/Ben Hoskins

A dismal opening day for Surrey against Hampshire was worsened by a back spasm for the England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes.

Foakes suffered the injury in the course of his innings of 14 as Surrey were bowled out for just 127, having opted to bat first at the Utilita Bowl.

The injury prevented him taking the field as Hampshire reached stumps on 102 for one, just 25 behind. One of Foakes’s rivals for the England wicketkeeping berth, Jamie Smith, took the gloves instead. Smith took the catch for the only wicket to fall, as Fletcha Middleton tickled a sweep behind off Dan Lawrence.

It is unclear whether Foakes will be fit to take the gloves for the remainder of the match.

Worryingly, Foakes, 31, has a history of back spasms, which is not surprising given he has been a wicketkeeper at first-class level for 13 years. Early last season he missed a match for Surrey with a similar injury, while in 2022 Sam Billings replaced him for a Test at Edgbaston against India as he struggled with his back.

Foakes was England’s keeper on the tour of India earlier this year, but it is unclear who will take the gloves for the Test team this summer. The Surrey man is an almost flawless gloveman but his batting can be a little pedestrian for England’s gallivanting Bazballers, which could open the door to the likes of Smith, Lancashire’s Phil Salt, Durham’s Ollie Robinson, or a return to keeping for Jonny Bairstow, who played as a specialist batsman in India but kept in the Ashes last summer.

As they have become back-to-back champions, Surrey have made a habit of recovering from poor starts – including against Worcestershire last week – but they have a mountain to climb against Hampshire. Surrey went into this round 18 points clear of second place as the season approaches the halfway point.

For Hampshire, Kyle Abbott was outstanding. His five for 25 made him the leading first-class wicket-taker at the Utilita Bowl, with 188.

