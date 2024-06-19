Ben Earl training at centre as England evolve plans for six-two bench split

Ben Earl was England's standout player at the Rugby World Cup - Getty Images/Dan Mullan

Ben Earl can already boast an impressive list of sporting achievements. The Saracens flanker played age-group county cricket with the likes of Zak Crawley and Marcus O’Riordan, as a schoolboy was regarded as a talented swimmer and footballer and his list of club honours includes a Premiership title last year.

As England’s standout player at the Rugby World Cup in France last year, he finally made the No 8 shirt his own after being dispatched into the international wilderness by former head coach Eddie Jones following his debut in 2020. And Earl’s standing within the team was underscored this week when for the first time he was named as one of four vice-captains for the Test against Japan on Saturday.

It is recognition of the leadership qualities the 26 year-old, famed for his extravagant on-field gestures, has been showing within the squad, qualities that could see him come into consideration as a future England captain.

For now though, he has been tasked with a new challenge, perhaps his greatest yet. And one that could see him emerge as an unlikely solution to England’s six-two bench conundrum, with an eye on the backline.

While their Test rivals have all dabbled with fielding a bench of six forwards and two backs – with South Africa taking it to extremes by going with seven forwards and just one back for their World Cup final victory against the All Blacks – England have so far stuck with the traditional five-three split under Borthwick. They will use a five-three bench against Japan.

It is not for a want of trying or any sense of conservatism by head coach Steve Borthwick. His dilemma is that his backline does not possess the kind of positional flexibility that would allow him the risk of starting a Test match with just two backs on the bench because of the risk of injury.

Even with players who are capable of playing multiple positions such a selection policy brings jeopardy. Ireland opted for a six-two bench against England at Twickenham in the Six Nations, largely due to Ciaran Frawley’s ability to cover fly-half, centre and full-back from the bench.

Yet when Calvin Nash went off with a head injury in the first half and Frawley also went off with a similar injury, Ireland were forced to finish the game with scrum half Jamison Gibson-Park on the right wing. The disruption was undoubtedly a factor in their defeat, which ended hopes of back-to-back Grand Slams.

At present, England cannot match Ireland’s flexibility, even less so that of South Africa, who were able to draw upon the remarkable versatility of Kwagga Smith, the No 8 whose experience playing sevens enables him to cover the wing position, when they went seven-one.

Of the England backline named to face Japan on Saturday, currently only Marcus Smith, the fly-half, can offer genuine Test match flexibility as cover for full-back, having dedicated his time during the World Cup last year to develop his skills as an option for backfield cover to force himself into the match-day squad.

Elliot Daly, the Saracens wing, is England’s most flexible player, with his ability to also play at centre and full-back, but he opted to miss the tour following the birth of his first child.

The next in line is Tommy Freeman, who was England’s breakthrough player at the Six Nations on the left wing but has played at outside centre for his club and played fly-half and full-back as a schoolboy. It is understood he is spending time at centre during training sessions with England and it would be no surprise to see him switch to the midfield during this summer tour, which includes two Tests against New Zealand, even if it is during the closing minutes.

Tommy Freeman could become an integral figure in England's backline during their summer tour - Getty Images/David Rogers

But even if Freeman proves his adaptability on the Test stage, it still leaves England, with their current resources, too thin to consider selecting six forwards on the bench.

Which brings us to Earl. Of all England’s 20 forwards in Japan, the 26 year-old has been identified as the player most likely to have the skill set and athletic ability to emerge as England’s version of Kwagga Smith.

It is understood he too has been spending some time during training sessions running at centre or as a blindside wing and has demonstrated he had the pace and dynamism to suggest he has the potential to emerge as a genuine backline cover, albeit in emergency situations.

For now, Earl remains a work in progress. He is going to need more time in training to learn the running lines and positional play and undergo enough repetitions before Borthwick is likely to consider moving to a six-two split.

But what is certain is that England feel they now have enough explosive ball-carrying options in their back row resources – Earl, Chandler Cunningham-South, Tom and Ben Curry, Alex Dombrandt and Sam Underhill – to make the drive to have the option of naming six forwards on the bench one worth the extra commitment. If Earl can come back from this tour as a viable option in England’s backline, Borthwick may just have found his 6-2 answer.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.