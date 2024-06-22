Ben Earl finishes at centre for England as Steve Borthwick introduces nine-forward strategy

Ben Earl carries during England's victory over Japan in Tokyo - Getty Images/Yuichi Yamazaki

There is a certain irony in how Steve Borthwick switched Ben Earl to inside centre during a game against Eddie Jones. The latter has been a prolific theoriser on the subjects of hybrid players, packs containing nine forwards, positional versatility and the irrelevance of shirt numbers.

Jones’ funkiest back-line tinkering as England head coach came in the autumn of 2022 when Manu Tuilagi was named as a false 14 and stayed at outside centre for the win over Australia. Henry Slade, who wore 13, was actually deployed at full-back with Freddie Steward on the right wing.

Almost five years later, in the second half of what was ultimately an impressive win for England, Borthwick provided more evidence that he can be a bold and innovative coach. With half an hour remaining, a 38-3 cushion offered a chance to explore possibilities ahead of a two-Test tour of New Zealand. Borthwick seized it.

Shifting Earl to centre has two significant benefits and Telegraph Sport reported earlier this week it was being viewed as an option. It allows England to field six forwards on the bench more easily – although the adaptability of backs like George Furbank, Tommy Freeman and Slade helps – and also lets Borthwick capitalise on his surplus of similar back-rowers. Put simply, it is another way for them to have Earl, Tom Curry and Sam Underhill on the pitch at the same time.

By the 51st minute, Borthwick had already made two changes, swapping Bevan Rodd for Joe Marler and Jamie George for Theo Dan. At that point, Curry was introduced for his first Test since last year’s World Cup, arriving as a temporary blood replacement for Underhill:

rugby

That meant the pack looked like this:

Loosehead prop: Joe Marler (17)

Hooker: Theo Dan (16)

Tighthead prop: Dan Cole (3)

Lock: Maro Itoje (4)

Lock: George Martin (5)

Blindside flanker: Chandler Cunningham-South (6)

Openside flanker: Tom Curry (20)

No 8: Ben Earl (8)

Around five minutes later, Underhill returned, in place of Chandler Cunningham-South, and Will Stuart was introduced:

rugby

The configuration of forwards changed, with Curry at blindside flanker resuming his partnership with Underhill:

Loosehead prop: Joe Marler (17)

Hooker: Theo Dan (16)

Tighthead prop: Dan Cole (3)

Lock: Maro Itoje (4)

Lock: George Martin (5)

Blindside flanker: Tom Curry (20)

Openside flanker: Sam Underhill (7)

No 8: Ben Earl (8)

Coaches often attempt to deceive their opposite number and it could be that Earl’s later move to midfield was a smokescreen aimed to distract New Zealand. The more significant experiment might have been the back row of Curry, Underhill and Earl. Do not be surprised if that is reprised against New Zealand.

England scored a fine try while they were on the pitch. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso rose to gather Harry Randall’s box-kick and the ball was whipped from touchline to touchline. When England are in the 22, watch how Underhill, Curry and Earl offer themselves on the right of the ruck. Randall snipes to the left and darts over:

Now, Earl will often find himself in midfield at line-outs. In many respects, his role does not change very much at all when moving to centre. This moment, where Earl cuts a short angle off the shoulder of Slade with acting fly-half Furbank out the back, comes before he is officially in midfield:

rugby

Then, in the 65th minute, upon the completion of Marcus Smith’s sin-bin period, Fin Smith entered the fray alongside Charlie Ewels:

rugby

The man to come off? Freeman, the starting left wing. Now, there were no scrums in the final 15 minutes, so it is difficult to define England’s positions perfectly, but here is a stab:

Full-back: George Furbank (15)

Right wing: Tom Roebuck (23)

Outside centre: Ollie Lawrence (12)

Inside centre: Ben Earl (8)

Left wing: Henry Slade (13)

Fly-half: Fin Smith (22)

Scrum-half: Harry Randall (21)

Loosehead prop: Joe Marler (17)

Hooker: Theo Dan (16)

Tighthead prop: Dan Cole (3)

Lock: Charlie Ewels (19)

Lock: George Martin (5)

Blindside flanker: Maro Itoje (4)

Openside flanker: Sam Underhill (7)

No 8: Tom Curry (20)

The altered line-up began inauspiciously, conceding two tries within three minutes. Kai Yamamoto burrowed past Fin Smith to set up a try for Koga Nezuka and then Warner Dearns tore past Maro Itoje into open space before releasing Takuya Yamasawa.

After that, though, there were encouraging signs. Following the restart, Fin Smith and Furbank create space for Slade on the left wing on a slick kick-return:

Note that Earl is part of a three-man pod on the next phase:

rugby

Later, on the back of a maul, Dan peels away and Earl joins him from midfield:

rugby

Earl picks and goes on the next phase, which is when Ewels’ clumsy clear-out crops up:

England deserve credit for persevering with these plans despite a sending off, and another attacking line-out demonstrates how often Earl can get on the ball in this new role.

Here, with six minutes remaining, England run the same line-out set-up they did in the 63rd minute. This time, Earl is the point man, with Lawrence cutting the short line:

rugby

Earl carries himself…

…and Curry comes around the corner on the next phase:

rugby

England bounce back to the blindside and Earl is in position again, surging up to the 22 off the shoulder of Fin Smith:

From defensive line-outs, England protected Fin Smith with Earl and Underhill. At one stage, Fin Smith was in the 13 channel beyond those two back-rowers. Here, he begins in between them…

rugby

…before shifting out and swapping with Earl. Dan and Underhill tackle on the next phase…

…with Earl and Curry on their feet to lead the defensive line on the one after that:

rugby

Fin Smith makes the tackle and Earl opts against jackalling, having been penalised earlier in the game:

Such restraint is rewarded, with Marler pouncing for a steal a phase later.

More attacking variation, using Earl as a focal point, so nearly allowed England to finish on a high. From another line-out, Underhill circles away from a mini-maul to feed Earl and a tip pass to Ollie Lawrence sends the latter well over the gain-line:

Curry follows up again…

rugby

…with George Martin rumbling ahead and linking with Furbank:

Earl hits a short line off Randall, who fizzes the ball beyond him to Fin Smith...

rugby

... and a lofted chip very nearly lays on a try for Lawrence:

Coaches crave winning performances that hint at promise while giving them plenty to work on. That is precisely what England’s triumph in Tokyo has presented to Borthwick.

With New Zealand up next, certain to put up a far sterner challenge, Earl’s migration was a very interesting development. Borthwick does not deal in idle gimmickry. A nine-forward line-up could well bring about a new dimension for England.

Match images from RugbyPass TV

