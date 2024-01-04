Ben DiNucci plans to sign a futures deal with Broncos on Monday

The Broncos don't know who their starting quarterback will be in 2024, but they do know two of the quarterbacks on their offseason roster. Jarrett Stidham, who replaced the benched Russell Wilson last week, is under contract for 2024.

Ben DiNucci, who is on the practice squad, said Thursday he plans to sign a futures deal with the Broncos after the season concludes Sunday in Las Vegas.

“Monday morning, I’ll come back and sign a futures contract for next year, so I’m excited about that,’’ DiNucci told Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette.

The Broncos could sign DiNucci to the 53-player roster before Sunday's game, which would make a futures deal unnecessary. DiNucci said he hasn't heard of that possibility, and coach Sean Payton already has named Wilson the backup to Stidham in the season finale.

Either way, DiNucci wants to remain in Denver with hopes of making the 53-player roster next season.

“Any time you can have consistency as a quarterback, I think it is good,’’ DiNucci said. “Having a second year with Sean and [quarterbacks coach] Davis [Webb] and [offensive coordinator] Joe [Lombardi] will be helpful for me.’’

DiNucci turned down a chance to join the Saints' active roster in October, remaining on Denver’s practice squad instead. The Broncos promised to elevate him for the maximum three games this season, which they did though he was not active for any games.

The Cowboys drafted DiNucci in 2020, and he spent two seasons in Dallas. DiNucci played three games, with one start as a rookie. He played with the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons last spring.