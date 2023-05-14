Ben DiNucci, former Cowboys and XFL quarterback, signing with Denver Broncos, per reports

The revamped XFL was designed to give players the best chance of making the NFL, and just as the league wrapped up its first season back, it's already becoming a success.

Quarterback Ben DiNucci is signing with the Denver Broncos, according to multiple reports. ESPN was first to report the news.

The signing comes less than two weeks after DiNucci was invited to Broncos minicamp. He was among the 19 players from the XFL that received tryouts with NFL teams during upcoming minicamps, the league announced on May 4.

DiNucci will join the quarterback room alongside Russell Wilson, the starting signal caller who will be entering the second year of his five-year, $245 million deal. Other quarterbacks on the roster include Brett Rypien and Jarrett Guarantano.

Feb. 19: Seattle Sea Dragons quarterback Ben DiNucci (6) passes the ball as D.C. Defenders safety Ramirez Santos defends.

TRYOUTS: Former Dallas Cowboys QB Ben DiNucci among XFL players getting NFL tryout

BREAKING THE CHAIN: In 2023, XFL and USFL aim (again) to not join long line of failed start-up pro football leagues

What to know about Ben DiNucci

Out of James Madison University, DiNucci was a seventh-round selection in the 2020 NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys. He appeared in two games in the 2020 season, including starting a 23-9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 1, 2020. In his career, he went 23-for-43 for 219 yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions.

The quarterback was waived by the Cowboys during training camp in 2022, and was later allocated to the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL. He led the XFL in passing yards with 2,671, throwing 20 touchdown passes, but also a league-high 13 interceptions.

XFL tryouts

Several XFL players received tryouts from NFL teams after the regular season ended, including quarterback Jack Coan (New York Jets), receiver/return specialist Darrius Shepherd (Detroit Lions) and receiver Hakeem Butler (Pittsburgh Steelers).

The XFL season ended Saturday, as the Arlington Renegades defeated the D.C. Defenders 35-26 in the championship game played at San Antonio's Alamodome.

Contributing: Jim Reineking

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Former Cowboys, XFL QB Ben DiNucci signing with Broncos: reports