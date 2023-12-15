Ben DiNucci chose staying on Bengals practice squad over September offer to sign with Saints

The Broncos elevated quarterback Ben DiNucci from the practice squad ahead of a game against the Texans earlier this month despite no need for a healthy quarterback and DiNucci wound up being inactive for the game.

DiNucci's elevation was tied to an offer he received earlier this season. Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette reports that the Saints wanted to sign DiNucci to their active roster, but he passed on the chance in order to stay on Denver's practice squad because the Saints were only looking for someone until Jake Haener returned from a suspension.

DiNucci confirmed the interest without naming the team this week and explained why he wanted to stay put.

“There was a point in the season where another team had tried to claim me,’’ DiNucci said. “I didn’t necessarily want to go. I didn’t necessarily want to be jumping around during the middle of the season. For quarterbacks, it’s tough. This is my first year [with the Broncos]. I want to be in the system and learn. I had a lot invested in this place.”

Signing with the Saints would have guaranteed DiNucci three game checks on the active roster and he said the Broncos "told me they’d make it up to me by the end of the year." The December 3 elevation brought him one game check and DiNucci expects to be elevated two more times in the final four weeks of the season.