Ben Chilwell reveals secret weapon that could lead England to Euro 2024 success

Ben Chilwell will hope to make the England squad for Euro 2024 (The FA via Getty Images)

Ben Chilwell believes the brotherly bond between Gareth Southgate’s England players can fire them to Euro 2024 glory.

The Chelsea fc left-back, 27, has been loving life in the Three Lions camp despite enduring an injury-hit season at Stamford Bridge.

But he returned to Mauricio Pochettino’s side as an unused substitute during their 2-1 win at Brighton on Wednesday and looks set to be fit for inclusion in Southgate’s provisional Germany-bound squad announced next week.

March’s friendlies against Brazil and Belgium marked England’s first two internationals since November as Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and Premier League stars flocked to St George’s Park.

Chilwell says absence makes the heart grow stronger and time spent apart makes minimal difference when the players meet up in the Midlands.

“We’re so close and such a good group,” said Chilwell, speaking as part of a new LG OLED TV collaboration ahead of this summer. “Whether it’s been three or four months since we last saw each other, we come together and the first day it’s like we’ve never been apart.

“We really enjoy it, and look forward to seeing each other and catching up on life and this time is no different.

“It’s always very special to pull on an England shirt and represent your country. From the first time you do it to the last time, it’s a special feeling and something that we all love doing. It’s a very proud feeling to be able to do that - a lot of emotions and we all look forward to it.”

Ben Chilwell (centre), Jordan Henderson (left) and Conor Gallagher (right) could all be part of England’s squad at Euro 2024 (Sportsbeat)

Chilwell, who has now earned 21 caps since his international debut six years ago, reckons previous major tournament heartbreak can propel England even further this summer, adding: “You have to take those moments and opportunities and use them to fuel you going forward.

“I think this group of players, what was a very young group then is more experienced now after a few tournaments since. We’ve got good experience that we can use to fuel us, motivate us and push us to go one step further this summer.”

Chilwell has been one of several left-backs to don the Three Lions jersey since England and Chelsea legend Ashley Cole hung up his international boots back in 2014.

Cole racked up 107 caps across a stellar 13-year England career and, as a current Chelsea player in the same position, Chilwell is determined to channel inspiration and follow in his decorated footsteps.

He added: “Of course, in terms of my position it was Ashley Cole who inspired me and I looked up to. Ashley got over 100 caps – he was an unbelievable player, very consistent, and if I can try and have a career anywhere near as good as his I’ll be very happy.

“Fortunately, when I joined Chelsea I got to meet him and pick his brains a little bit. I’ve just tried to idolise those sorts of players I’ve grown up watching, play the way I want to play but also try and listen and take their advice as much as possible as well.”

