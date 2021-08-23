It didn’t look good when Seahawks linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven had to be carted off the field on Saturday night.

Now word has come that he’ll be out for the season.

Per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, an MRI has confirmed that Burr-Kirven suffered a torn ACL.

The Seahawks selected Burr-Kirven in the fifth round of the 2019 draft, and the linebacker out of Washington has appeared in all 32 games since. He has primarily been a special teams player, recording 66 percent of the unit’s snaps in 2019 and 65 percent in 2020.

Burr-Kirven was potentially taking a step forward this season, receiving some work with the first-team defense in training camp.

Ben Burr-Kirven suffers torn ACL originally appeared on Pro Football Talk