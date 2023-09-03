Ben Bryant vs. Brendan Sullivan: Northwestern reportedly tabs starting QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The college football world has seen quarterback derbies play out at places like Alabama and Ohio State this summer, and the Northwestern Wildcats have been experiencing their own in Evanston.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Wildcats have finally made a decision prior to their season opener against Rutgers, as they will task Ben Bryant with the starting role:

Sources: Northwestern will start Ben Bryant at quarterback at Rutgers today. Bryant is a transfer from Cincinnati and has 22 career starts combined from UC and Eastern Michigan. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 3, 2023

Bryant started 11 games at Cincinnati last season, with a 61.2% completion percentage as he threw for 2,731 yards and 21 touchdowns.

In his career, which also saw a stop at Eastern Michigan, he has thrown 37 touchdown passes and 17 interceptions, along with 6,405 yards.

Bryant transferred into the Wildcats’ program for this season, and he ended up beating out Brendan Sullivan for the starting role. Sullivan appeared in five games last season, with 589 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions to his credit.

He also rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown.

Northwestern enters the game on an 11-game losing streak, having won their season opener in Ireland against Nebraska last season. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m., and the game will air on CBS.