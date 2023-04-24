Ben Bryant becomes another transfer option for Auburn

The final week of the spring transfer portal window is here. If Hugh Freeze and staff are looking to add another quarterback to the competition, the experience of former Cincinnati quarterback Ben Bryant may be what they are looking for.

Bryant entered his name into the transfer portal last weekend after spending four seasons at Cincinnati, and one at Eastern Michigan. In his career as Cincinnati’s starting quarterback, he has tossed 3,285 yards and 23 touchdowns. Last season, he completed 61% of his passes for 2,732 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Bryant’s passing numbers are similar to what Freeze and offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery’s quarterbacks are accustomed to doing, so if Auburn elects to pursue Bryant, he may fit in with the scheme well. He has one season of eligibility remaining, which could be a good buffer to allow Robby Ashford and Holden Geriner more time to learn the system.

In a recent post by Andrew Florio of BVM Sports, Auburn is listed as one of five great fits for Bryant.

The Tigers were heavily linked to Coastal Carolina’s Grayson McCall before he decided to return to the Chanticleers. Does Auburn still want to bring in a veteran signal caller? Robby Ashford has a lot of potential, but it would not hurt to bring in more competition. It still has Holden Geriner, a former four-star recruit, on the roster, so maybe Auburn just lets him compete for the job instead.

By entering his name into the transfer portal, Bryant is now the top available quarterback according to On3. Who else makes up the list?

Here’s a look at the top uncommitted quarterbacks who are currently in the transfer portal according to On3:

Chance Nolan, Oregon State

Chance Nolan had an ample season at Oregon State in 2021. During that season, he threw for 2,677 yards and 19 touchdowns while completing 64% of his passes. He threw for 939 yards in 2022, but lost most of his snaps to Ben Gulbranson. According to Jeffrey Lee of Auburn Live, Auburn has made contact with Nolan ($).

Ben Finley, NC State

Ben Finley filled in for Wolfpack-turned-Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary last season following his pectoral injury by throwing for 741 yards and three touchdowns in NC State’s final three games of the season. In each of those games, Finley passed for over 200 yards. His best game was against rival North Carolina, where he threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-27 over time win. At the time of this post, there is no word on if Auburn has reached out to Finley.

Hayden Wolff, Old Dominion

Hayden Wolff has passed for 4,841 yards and 28 touchdowns over the last two seasons. The 2022 campaign was the best for Wolff, as he threw for 2,908 yards and 18 touchdowns. He reached the 200-yard mark eight times last season, and threw for over 300-yards in two games.

T.J. McMahon, Rice

T.J. McMahon originially signed with Mississippi State before finding a home at Rice. He does not have much experience, but had a breakout season in 2022 by passing for 2,102 yards and 18 touchdowns while leading the Owls to a bowl game.

Thomas Castellanos, UCF

After not seeing much field time in 2022 after sitting behind John Rhys Plumlee, Thomas Castellanos is hitting the portal. Castellanos was a three-star athlete as a member of the 2022 class out of Ware County High School in Waycross, Georgia.

Dylan Hopkins, UAB

Dylan Hopkins is another quarterback that brings successful experience to the table. He has played in 24 games over the last two seasons for the Blazers, and threw for 4,187 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Harrison Bailey, UNLV

The former four-star Tennessee signee, Harrison Bailey, is looking for another home after playing in just six games at UNLV last season, completing 30-of-58 passes for 318 yards and two touchdowns.

