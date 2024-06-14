Ben Brown diagnosed with stress reaction in his neck; remains on injured list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs say youngster Ben Brown was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his neck, according to multiple reports. He has no timetable for return yet, according to Craig Counsell.

“We’re still trying to figure out how long and what it means and what he can do. It’s a unique injury for a pitcher, so we’re trying to just get some more opinions," Counsell said to reporters.

The Cubs placed Brown on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday and activated pitcher Colten Brewer from the injured list ahead of their series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Brown has appeared in 15 games with the Cubs this season, including eight starts. He has a 1-3 record and a 3.58 ERA in his rookie season, with the highlight coming in May when he threw seven no-hit innings against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.

It is unclear who will take Brown’s spot in the rotation, with his next scheduled start Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field.

In 11.2 innings pitched across seven appearances, Brewer has a 3.09 ERA this season.

The Cubs start a new series at the Friendly Confines against the Cardinals on Friday. First pitch is at 1:20 p.m.

