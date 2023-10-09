Ben Bredeson: Early season struggles ‘going to reveal a lot about’ Giants team

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) walks off the field with guards Marcus McKethan (60) and Joshua Ezeudu (75) and Ben Bredeson (68) and Mark Glowinski (64) after being sacked during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks. / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

In the last two games, the Giants’ offensive line has surrendered 17 sacks and 28 hits on the quarterback.

“Obviously, we don’t want those sack numbers to be anywhere near that high, preferably zero,” guard Ben Bredeson told reporters on Monday.

Adding to the urgency of the situation of the offensive line’s rough beginning to the season was the neck injury that quarterback Daniel Jones sustained on Sunday’s 31-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

“We are a motivated group as well and we are out here trying to solve a problem as fast as possible and correct the issues that have occurred on the field,” Bredeson said. “... Just us coming together and working to eliminate those problems.”

For the four-year NFL veteran, these early season struggles are “going to reveal a lot about the team.”

“We have a team that’s tight and these are the times you need to stay together and come together more than ever,” he added. “And like [head coach Brian Daboll] has said and the process that we’ve had since this staff has gotten here, staying the course with continuous improvement, and correcting the issues from the week prior.”



But this is not the unit Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen would ideally want out there as Injuries have shuffled the personnel.

Bredeson is playing center for rookie John Michael Schmitz, Joshua Ezeudu has been in at left tackle for Andrew Thomas, “an exceptional player” and leader on the O-line, and Mark Glowinski is in at left guard for Shane Lemieux. And against Miami, Matt Peart played several snaps at left tackle for Ezeudu and Jalen Mayfield came in at right guard after Marcus McKethan left the game with a knee injury.



Bredeson said that “gelling is definitely something that’s key with an offensive line” and that is something that Big Blue needs to improve upon.

“We obviously have different guys in there at different spots and we need to work on getting that gelling going as fast as possible,” he said.

In addition to health, one of the most pressing issues for Big Blue has been the glaring poor play, especially the struggles of right tackle Evan Neal and Ezeudu. Bredeson said there is a “brotherhood aspect” to the offensive line room as they support their teammates through their struggles.

“We love Josh, we believe in Josh, and we’ll always have Josh’s back,” he said. “There are times now when he can lean on us, and we’ll stand there with him and have his back through it all. We’re always checking in with one another, and Josh is going to be alright.”

For Bredeson and the O-line, the goal ahead of Sunday night’s trip to Buffalo is to get back to playing “complementary football and continue to correct mistakes from the week before, and just go and focus on improving those for the following week.”

He added that the “tight-knit group” of offensive linemen are “driven to do the right things and play for one another and have results.”

“I have faith in the room, I have faith in all the guys, that we are coming together,” Bredeson continued. “Just like I said before, working to improve off the issues, and correct them and build a stronger unit moving forward.”