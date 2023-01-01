Ben Braun: ‘Great effort by the Cal Bears’ in win over Colorado

ABC News

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise sent a letter to his colleagues Friday outlining the party's legislative agenda once it takes over the chamber in the new year. Scalise, who has been elected to become the next House majority leader, laid out a handful of bills that will be brought to the floor in the first two weeks of the next Congress -- many of which would counter the work done by Democrats over the past four years. The list of legislation includes a bill to rescind billions of dollars allocated for the Internal Revenue Service in the Inflation Reduction Act, which Democrats passed with zero Republican support.