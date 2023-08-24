Ben Boehm, Hamilton chasing bounce-back season - with extreme speed

HAMILTON - Big, strong and possessing all-state speed, Hamilton running back Ben Boehm had a career year in 2022, rushing for 935 yards and 15 touchdowns, while adding 220 yards through the air.

While greater team success is motivating Boehm this season, after a disappointing finish last year, another goal has forced him to work harder than he has before: playing college football at the NCAA Division I level. He has his eyes set on two teams, the Western Michigan Broncos and the Ball State Cardinals.

What seemed like a pipe dream for Boehm soon became attainable, as he was called up to the varsity team as a freshman and started two games for the Hawkeyes as a sophomore. It was at that point that he realized his potential as a football player.

Hamilton's Ben Boehm poses for a photo after practice for the 2023 season Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Hamilton High School.

“I started a couple of games on the varsity team my sophomore year and it hit me that I’m pretty good at football and it’s something I want to pursue after high school,” Boehm said. “Since then, my goal has been to play college football.”

Following his outstanding junior year resulting in an Honorable Mention for the OK Blue all-conference team, Boehm decided to test his speed in another sport: track and field.

“I wanted to get faster and in better shape, so I tried out for the track team, and I got a couple of other guys to go with me,” Boehm said.

While this was his first time running track, he looked like a seasoned veteran, earning all-state honors in the 100 meters.

“When I started racing and realized how great I could be, I kept working hard and placed sixth at state in the 100m dash,” Boehm said.

His main reason for joining the track team was to improve his quickness and his elusiveness going into this football season.

“I’ve been working a lot on my foot speed,” Boehm said. “Last year I’d get in the open field and I would try to get around the defenders, I’d try to run them over. That cost me quite a few touchdowns. This offseason and through track, I’ve been working on my foot speed so I can be more elusive as a running back.”

Boehm has always been known for his strength and power as a running back. Adding speed and quickness to his game would make him nearly impossible for opposing defenses to contain.

“I’m a bigger guy, and usually the bigger guys lack in speed,” Boehm said. “I’m fortunate to have quite a bit of speed. It’s nice to be big and built, but also to have the speed to get around people.”

Boehm does not currently have any scholarship offers to play at the college level, but with a big season, could garner attention from bigger universities. As one of the focal points of the Hamilton offense, defenses will likely place their emphasis on neutralizing him. However, Boehm wants to record all-state level numbers.

“I want to have at least 1,500 rushing yards and around 20-23 touchdowns this season,” Boehm said.

If he can do that, the Hawkeyes could be in for a bounce-back season.

If he can do that, the Hawkeyes could be in for a bounce-back season.