Ben Askren hosts wrestling camp at Volcano Vista

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Volcano Vista high school has brought another high-profile wrestling camp to New Mexico. Ben Askren, a former Olympian and two-time NCAA champion, is the latest to share his knowledge with the next generation of New Mexican wrestlers.

During the course of four sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday, Askren hopes to show kids, regardless of age or experience, new techniques to grow their skillset.

“The big thing that I like to do is show them my love for wrestling,” said Askren. “They’re doing a great job, they’re listening, they picked up the techniques well. So it’s great because wrestling teaches so many valuable lessons that kids are going to need later.”

Volcano Vista will be holding its next camp July 13-14 with two-time world champion Keegan O’Toole.

